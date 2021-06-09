PA: Stop the military aid to Israel

Palestinian Authority “foreign minister” Riyad al-Maliki on Tuesday called on African countries to oppose the "illegality of the colonial occupation of Palestine" and to support the exercise of Palestinian rights.

Speaking to African foreign ministers, Maliki said, "Let us make 2021 the year of international mobilization not only to punish Israel but also to bring an end to its illegal occupation and achieve justice and freedom for the Palestinian people, which are the basic requirements for lasting peace and stability."

Maliki also called for action against Israel's "colonial apartheid regime" by stopping financial aid to Israel, drying up its financial resources, canceling military aid and selling arms to Israel.

In addition, Maliki stressed the importance of boycotting all products originating in "stolen Palestinian lands" or which are based on the exploitation of Palestinian natural resources and the boycott of all companies and institutions that benefit from the "Israeli colonial system."

"The continued Palestinian popular resistance proves that our (Palestinian) people will remain rooted in their land and united in their fight for liberation," he said.