Likud approves three reserved spots on party slate

The Likud Secretariat on Tuesday evening unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to allow him to reserve spots for three candidates on the party's slate for the next Knesset.

The purpose of the move appears to be to generate motivation for defections from Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's planned coalition, and to allow the Likud to give compensation to the defectors in the form of a guaranteed spot on the Likud slate.

The move is not without precedent, and the creation of a reserved spot for this purpose was done in the last election, in which former Minister Orly Levy-Abekasis was reserved a spot on the Likud slate.

Levy-Abekasis won the spot after refusing to allow the formation of a left-wing government led by Benny Gantz after the previous election and moving to the right-wing camp, despite being elected to the Knesset on a joint ticket with the Labor and Meretz parties.