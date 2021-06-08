New Jewish community in Samaria in danger of demolition

On the eve of a new Israeli government, Daniella Weiss was at the Knesset with a message to outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“For the life of a new settlement, a new yeshiva, a new community in Eretz Yisrael, we Nachala movement together with Shomron Council have established a new community in the heart of Samaria after the terrible murder of Yehuda Guetta,” said Weiss, a leader of the Nachala settlement movement.

The new community consists of 50 large families with 200 children living in the hills next to Tapuach Junction.

“The government wants… to destroys a new Jewish community. Why? It doesn’t make sense,” Weiss said.

She has a message for Netanyahu and Bennett. And for all Knesset members and members of the government.

“We look around and we see hundreds and thousands of illegal Arab houses,” she said. “And we got this destruction order. To destroy a community of 50 families.”

She also addressed the Haredi parties “who now are very critical of Bennett.”

“We learned from Rabbi Kook that from Eretz Yisrael stems everything: unity, love, love of Torah, love of Eretz Yisrael.”

She added, “Let’s unite together and let’s have a Jewish new community that was established weeks ago with 50 families in the heart of Samaria. Let’s be together for the good future of Zionism and of the State of Israel.”