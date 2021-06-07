Breakoff Yamina MK: Bennett stole votes from the Right
Yamina's Amichai Chikli declares he'll vote against Bennett-Lapid government, accusing Bennett of stealing votes from the right wing.
Tags: Amichai Shikli Yamina I24NEWS
