Giant sinkhole opens in Jerusalem hospital parking lot

An enormous sinkhole opened on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Jerusalem hospital, initial reports from the scene said.

The sinkhole, which is located in the external parking lot of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, has caused a significant portion of the lot to collapse.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, but it is not yet clear if the collapse has ended.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and a municipal engineer are on their way to the scene, to attempt an initial estimate of the damage and make decisions regarding how to manage the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Service said: "Seven fire extinguishing, evacuation, and rescue teams from the Jerusalem station, aided by the Jerusalem District's Unit for Special Evacuations, are acting now at the sinkhole which opened at the parking lot at the entrance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center."

"The firefighters are searching for people who are injured or trapped at the site of the collapse, and there are efforts to locate vehicles which we are concerned were buried within the sinkhole."