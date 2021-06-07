Less than 40 coronavirus patients in serious condition

The Health Ministry has recorded seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in Israel on Sunday, for a total of 195 active cases across the country.

Sixty-six coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and 37 are in serious condition. Of those, 25 are in critical condition and 24 are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,418 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.

Ministry data also showed that 17,996 coronavirus tests were conducted Sunday, and 0.0% of test results received were positive.

Also on Sunday, for the first time in several months, the number of people receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine exceeded the number of people receiving their second dose of the vaccine: On Sunday, Israel opened vaccinations to adolescents ages 12-15.