Hamas bans imports of Israeli fruits

The Hamas-run “ministry of agriculture” in Gaza announced on Thursday that it had stopped importing Israeli fruits after Israel banned the export of vegetables from Gaza, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Israel banned the export of 15 different kinds of agricultural products, mainly tomatoes and cucumbers from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and abroad," the ministry said in a press statement.

Israel has kept the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza closed in recent weeks following the 11-day round of fighting, allowing only medical equipment and humanitarian aid.

Hamas regularly stops imports from Israel from entering Gaza. The terrorist group has several times in the past banned fruit imports from Israel, in a move which is aimed at “punishing” Israel but which essentially punishes Gazans.

Israel regularly allows humanitarian aid into Gaza, despite the claims by its Hamas terrorist rulers that there is a “siege” on the area. Hamas, for its part, fires rockets towards Israeli cities and towns.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)