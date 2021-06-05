West won't push for anti-Iran resolution at IAEA board meeting

Britain, France, Germany and the United States will not push for a resolution against Iran at next week's meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's board despite Tehran's failure to explain uranium traces found at three sites, diplomats told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report saying that Iran has failed to explain traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites.

"After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the Agency has conducted complementary accesses (inspections)," the report said.

"The Director General is concerned that the technical discussions between the Agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results," it added.

A resolution against Iran could have prompted an escalation between Tehran and the West that would have jeopardized talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal taking place in Vienna.

At the last quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors, the three European powers, with US backing, prepared a draft resolution criticizing Iran but did not formally submit it as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi announced new talks.

"The May 31 report can't be ignored just because the JCPOA talks are ongoing, but a resolution is not likely now," one diplomat told Reuters on Friday, referring to the 2015 deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Five other diplomats said there would not be a resolution but simply statements by countries on the board.

In a separate quarterly report also sent to member states on Monday and seen by Reuters, the IAEA said that Iran's quarterly increase in its stock of enriched uranium was the lowest since August 2019 at just 273 kg, bringing the total to 3,241 kg.

That total is many times the 202.8 kg limit set by the nuclear deal, but still well below the more than six tons Iran possessed before the deal.

Iran has consistently scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from it in May of 2018.

It has continued to do so even as the US under President Joe Biden began indirect talks with Iran on a return to compliance with the agreement.

The talks in Vienna have involved diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia who met the Iranian representatives, while US diplomats participated indirectly in the talks from a nearby hotel.

The US and European Union both said recently that more work was needed to revive the 2015 deal, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the "negotiations have achieved 60-70 percent progress."

