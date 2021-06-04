Report: MK Orbach won't stand in way of new government

MK Nir Orbach from Yamina has told his associates that he does not intend to prevent the formation of the so-called “government of change”, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report MK Orbach, who in recent days seemed to oppose the formation of the government, has been telling opponents of the new government: “Do not hang expectations on me on the issue. If there is no dramatic change, I intend to allow the formation of this government with active support or resignation from the Knesset.”

In addition, according to the report, Ayelet Shaked, who during Lapid's mandate opposed the formation of a government and even worked to form a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, now expresses support for the “government of change”.

Meanwhile, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced on Friday that he would bring Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid’s statement that he can form a government before the Knesset on Monday.

“After the announcement from the Speaker of the Knesset to the plenum, and in accordance with the timeframe laid out in the Basic Law of Government, the Speaker will set a date for the debate and vote on establishing the government,” Levin said in a statement.

