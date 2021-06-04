Radio host slams NY Times columnist for Israeli war crimes claim

Conservative radio show host Mark Levin went after comments made by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Real Time with Bill Maher.

During a segment on Maher’s show, Kristof claimed that Israel was guilty of “possible war crimes” during the recent fighting with Hamas.

“That is unbelievable,” Levin said during a LevinTV episode, according to the Washington Examiner.

Levin reiterated that Israel had a right to defend itself. He pointed out that Hamas was the evil-doer in the conflict, not Israel.

“I don’t have to give you chapter and verse about how Hamas slaughters and tortures its own people if they don’t fall in line. They had one election about 15 or so years ago, and they haven’t had one since,” he said.

He added, “This whole thing is so sickening, and (Kristof) knows this. He absolutely knows this. Israel with ‘war crimes,’ seriously? If Israel wanted to wipe Gaza off the face of the earth, it would take them about two and a half days.”

Levin then cut to a clip of Maher responding to Kristof’s accusation of “possible war crimes.”

"Well, Gaza fired 4,000 rockets into Israel. What would you say Israel should have done instead of what they did?" Maher asked Kristof.

Kristof replied, ”I mean, international lawyers are pretty clear that they have a right to defend themselves. They have a right to respond at military targets, but there is a sense that their response was probably a war crime because they did not sufficiently avoid civilian casualties.”

Levin responded to the clip. “The war crime would probably be Hamas firing missiles at population centers and hiding their missiles in population centers — in hospitals and in elementary schools, in the AP office complex, and so forth and so on.”

Kristof later in the Real Time segment claimed that Israel having its defence ministry in a civilian area was akin to Hamas hiding missiles inside civilian infrastructure, alleging “both sides do this.”

“No, no, no, it’s not likewise. Israel’s munitions and military hardware, they're not in population centers. The only hardware that’s in population centers are the missiles from Iron Dome that shoot up into the sky and try to stop the other missiles from hitting their area,” Levin said.

Levin called the type of thinking espoused by Kristof “sickening and dangerous.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)