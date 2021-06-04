Former VP Mike Pence: Biden "intent on dividing our country"

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said that while he didn’t think he and former President Donald Trump would ever be in agreement on the events of January 6, he would always be proud of their accomplishments for America over the four years they were in office.

“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The capitol was secured,” Pence said, according to the Associated Press.

The former Vice President was speaking at a Republican dinner in the early primary state of New Hampshire. He spoke for the first time extensively about the events of January 6, when emotions became so heated that there were shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” when Pence said he didn’t have the authority to overturn the election results.

“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence said. “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”

The comments were rare for Pence, who in the past has refrained from contradicting Trump.

During his 35-minute speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards dinner in Manchester, Pence commended Trump several times.

He also accused Democrats of attempting to exploit the events of January 6, using continual media coverage as a distraction from President Joe Biden’s liberal agenda.

He described the Biden administration as “intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda.”

He slammed Biden for campaigning as a moderate but governing as the most liberal president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Pence criticized the Democrats’ COVID relief bill and “so-called infrastructure bill” that was really a “thinly disguised climate change bill.”

“I just say enough is enough… we’re going to stand strong for freedom,” said Pence.

Pence is considering running for president in 2024.

