Petition calls for removal of Pierre Trudeau statue over "historical racism"

A petition titled “Remove the Pierre Elliott Trudeau statue in Vaughan, Ontario” on change.org seeks to remove the statue of the former Canadian prime minister over “historical racism and hate.”

The petition reads, “Recently, the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in a grave near a Residential School in Kamloops, BC.”

“Pierre Elliott Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada while this school was open, and refused to take action.”

Pierre Trudeau was Canada's prime minister from 1968 to 1979, and again from 1980 to 1984.

The petition continues, “Additionally, Pierre Trudeau was reported to have written an anti-Semitic play when he was in University.”

It concludes, “It is time to stand up to symbols of racism and hate. The statue of Pierre Elliott Trudeau should be removed from the Vaughan park.”

The petition was started by Mark Slapinski at Toronto99.com

So far, it has been signed 1,831 times.

