Jewish groups slam mock eviction notices sent to Canadian homes

Canadian Jewish advocacy groups are blasting a mock “eviction notice” sent to residents across the country, reported the Canadian Press.

The notice states, “We regret to inform you that your house is scheduled for demolition in the next three days. If you do not vacate the premise within this time frame, we reserve the right to destroy all remaining belongings.”

The document then explains that it is not real but charges that the threat of eviction “remains a reality for Palestinian families living in Israeli-occupied areas.”

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa stated that it had not seen any evidence that Jewish homes were targeted. But police had been informed about the “upsetting” and “crass” leaflets.

“While it is egregious and outrageous, these flyers do not constitute a hate crime,” Ottawa police spokesperson Pauline Colwin told the Canadian Press.

The Centre For Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and B’nai Brith Canada both condemned the mock eviction notices, especially in the wake of the recent surge in anti-Semitism experienced by the Canadian Jewish community.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn stated that the language used is “indeed threatening” and that residents whose first language is not English might not understand that the notices aren’t real.

The notices were created by a "150-person collective." Similar mock eviction notices have been used to harass Jewish students on university campuses.

