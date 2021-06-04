Yamina MKs deliberate on bid to form unity government

MKs from the Yamina faction met Friday morning at party chairman Naftali Bennett’s home in the central Israeli city of Ra’anana to deliberate on plans to negotiate with the Yesh Atid party for the formation of a national unity government.

While Bennett endorsed Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid’s mandate to form a government Wednesday, allowing Lapid to inform President Reuven Rivlin that he has secured majority support in the Knesset, a final, full coalition agreement has yet to be completed.

MK Abir Kara told Kan Friday morning that right-wing protesters would not deter the party from moving forward with a unity government.

“They won’t succeed in breaking us. The people of Israel are strong and united. Instead [of breaking us], we might just end up being able to enlist a few more people [to the government].”

One MK, Nir Orbach, remained mum on whether he will support a unity government, declining to tell reporters Friday if he would vote in favor of such a government or resign from the Knesset.

On Thursday, Orbach withdrew his support for an Opposition bid to replace Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud), hinting at a possible break with the rest of the Yamina party.