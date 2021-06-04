Olmert: Netanyahu could heat up security situation to thwart 'change' gov't

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert endorsed the incoming national unity government, while warning that the outgoing government could try to foil the formation of the new government by 'heating up', the security front.

Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, Olmert expressed his hope that Lapid and Bennett would succeed in forming a coalition.

"I pray that the Bennett-Lapid government will be established," Olmert said. "Not that I support the sort of policies they are expected to implement, but I am desperate to see normal people at the helm of the state."

"Netanyahu is liable to heat things up on the security front due to the political situation," he added. "That's what he did a month ago ... and he could even do worse than that - in fact, there's nothing he won't stoop to."