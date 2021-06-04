Minister Galant: Bennett wouldn't even be elected Mayor of a medium-sized city

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) participated on Thursday in the Channel 13 national conference.

In an interview with journalist Ayala Hasson, Galant lashed out at Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett and said, "It is inconceivable that Naftali Bennett, who would not even be elected as Mayor of a medium-sized city in Israel, would think that he could be Prime Minister - that is illogical."

"I look at the situation with concern, there are eight small parties here [in the government] and the person who intends to lead the government has at most five supporters in his party. Bennett's moves are - left, right, left - he is everywhere, the main thing for him is becoming Prime Minister. This is a very dangerous and unprecedented thing in Israeli politics."

Hasson asked Galant to comment on Bennett's behavior when he was a member of the Cabinet. Galant replied, "I saw childish behavior that was guided by the media, nothing serious and matter-of-fact. I thought the maximum was when Bennett extorted the post of Defense Minister. Now it turns out he is extorting the post of Prime Minister from the people of Israel. I will bring to the public's attention only what the public is aware of, there were a few weeks ago and six years ago two operations - Guardian of the Walls and Protective Edge. Operation Guardian of the Walls was conducted without leaks [to the media], and Protective Edge was conducted entirely with leaks. The difference lies in Bennett's participation [in Cabinet discussions]."

Commenting on the security situation, Minister Galant said, "Throughout my 35 years in the military, and in the last decade in politics, I have always taken our enemies seriously. When there is a regional power - Iran, which says every day that it will destroy the State of Israel - we have to deal with this every day. We must not be silent, we must be prepared. An eye on the binoculars, a finger on the trigger. Reach out for peace but know how to respond to evil."

Galant commented on the possibility that the Likud party will be going to the opposition and said, "I believe in my way, in what I represent. All I have done in the last 45 years is to serve the State of Israel, and that is what I will continue to do. If we reach the opposition, we will be there for the minimum time and then we will retake power and lead the State of Israel where it needs to."

"The Likud has very good genetics, we waited 29 years for Begin to become Prime Minister. Netanyahu led the State of Israel in a very impressive way. He will continue to lead the Likud in the opposition as well, and we will support him," he added.