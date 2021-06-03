Rebuild Gaza? Why

I hate to say I told you so, but it came about pretty much, no, exactly, as I predicted while the latest Gaza War was getting underway.

In the column titled “Here’s the Gaza War coverage you can expect,” published May 18, I opened with the following –

“Foremost, the media will report on ‘the children’ who were killed… never mind that those children are used by Hamas as fodder and human shields.”

That was the focus all right, the Gaza children, and what makes me so smart?

Nothing, except the wisdom of experience, and a nose for news that comes from years in one newsroom after another that, in time, sharpens your instincts, and teaches you to expect no surprises. As written in this prophetic book, nearly everything is predictable. What happened before will happen again.

In the newsroom, you are always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Wait a while, and it does. Any minute it could come. That is why you kept a “hole” on the front page…for late breaking.

So again, Hamas starts a war, which lasts 11 days, and stops when the terrorists get what they wanted.

They wanted The New York Times.

They got The New York Times.

Simplistic, this analysis?

Possibly, but I have read all the experts, and they are certainly correct to name it a trial run for Iran, and all of it designed among Iran, Hezbollah, Fatah, the PA, and the PLO.

They were all in it together.

I will also add that the Gazans were so bloated with missiles…some 30,000 we are told…that they had to get rid of some of them somehow.

What better way than to dump them on Israel, until the next batch, courtesy of Iran?

All that, all that expertise makes sense, but not enough for this ink stained news hawk. I saw it from the beginning, the middle, and the end as a quest for the hearts and minds of the American people. Then the timing. Trump out, Biden in. Just like that, overnight, it’s a different America.

It’s a country that now tolerates the PLO flag hoisted from DC to Jerusalem. So the terrorists knew they were halfway there when the real purpose was to isolate Israel through PR.

They would wage this as a public relations war, knowing that as before, it would be about the children. Their own children. That they use as grist.

But which the media will always play in their favor, as victims, against Israel, to be played as aggressors.

Did it work as it did in Gaza Wars before…2008-9/2012/2014? This time around, 2021, even better.

They got all the networks. As before. As always.

In unison the networks opened and closed with angry Gazans weeping over their children, with no correspondent on hand to explain that, truly, they were murdered by Hamas.

Chalk that one up as a win for the terrorists.

But that wasn’t enough. The prize, the jackpot, would be The New York Times, which calls the shots for the entire news media, and shapes public opinion as no other.

Would The New York Times give them the blood libel that they wanted?

Yes, indeed. On May 28, the paper had a front page hole to fill and filled it, nearly top to bottom, with a photo gallery of Gaza children victimized by Israel, so the images and copy would have you believe…then doubled down with the heart-catching headline, “They were just children.”

So maybe Hamas murdered them by putting them in harm’s way, as is their habit?

The New York Times would rather you not think about that possibility.

Rather, you should focus your blame strictly, squarely and entirely on Israel, as would any reliable Times’ reader and good Democrat.

Speaking of Democrats, they now want Gaza reconstructed.

Rebuilt again, and again, and again, and again?

Will anything be different this time?

Will we never learn?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

