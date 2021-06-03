'If 1 MK doesn't vote, there is no government'

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal analyzed the political map after Yair Lapid managed to form a government last night.

"What is this government? It is an unprecedented creature in Israeli politics, it is not a stable coherent government that is just waiting to be formed and is very healthy. There is an unprecedented situation here in when each member of the Knesset [has veto power]. All it takes is for Orbach to not show up and there's no government," Segal said.

According to Segal, "You can go to the polls and find out that there was a vote and it was avoided. It's really worth waiting a week, we've been through so many revolutions that it's worth avoiding early conclusions. "

Segal said that there will be more Knesset members who will withdraw their signatures to replace the Knesset Speaker: "In order to replace the Speaker, such signatures were submitted, it is not signatures that were signed. Every time the Knesset begins, a faction leader signs a blank form. This time the difference is that you do it for procedural things."

''Orbach pulls his signature, I hear he's not the only one, there are a few more who are not complete with the move. If Mickey Levy becomes Speaker of the Knesset, then a government will most likely be formed. "