Orbach will allow formation of Bennett-Lapid government

The chairman of the Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, and MK Nir Orbach met today (Thursday) at Bennett's home in Raanana, against the background of the formation of the government headed by Bennett and Yair Lapid.

"Naftali and I have been walking together in a loyal and common way for many years," Orbach said at the end of the meeting.

Orbach clarified: "I have no intention of holding talks with anyone who has not raised a finger in the last two months to form a right-wing government."

For the time being, Orbach intends to give a chance to the formation of a 'change' government and does not intend to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu or the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich.

Last night it was reported that Orbach opposed the formation of the government, and announced that he would not resign but vote against it, but he refrained from announcing it officially, thus allowing Yair Lapid to inform the president that he had managed to form a government.

This morning, Orbach announced that he does not support the replacement of the Knesset Speaker, MK Yariv Levin (Likud) and is withdrawing his signature from the list of Yamina MKs which was submitted to the Knesset. According to a report by journalist Amit Segal, Orbach also clarified that he had not been consulted on whether he supported replacing the Speaker..