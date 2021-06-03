Rabbi Tzvi Tau: Go out to protest today's Jerusalem Pride Parade

Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the head of the Har Hamor yeshiva, has issued a new video statement to Jerusalem yeshiva students, asking them to go out and demonstrate on Thursday against the LGBT “pride parade” that is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the capital city.

In the video statement, Rabbi Tau called members of the LGBT community “homophiles.”

“I want to inform you of the importance and indeed the obligation of participating in the demonstration against these homophiles, and I myself hope to participate, in order to preserve the purity and sanctity of the Jewish People,” Rabbi Tau said.

This is not the first time that Rabbi Tau has protested against attempts to distort traditional family values or against the Progressive Left, which exploits the distress of those suffering from certain inclinations in order to corrupt the identity of the State of Israel. In the past, Rabbi Tau has instructed his hundreds of students to join protests against Pride Parades, both in Jerusalem and in other cities.

Rabbi Dror Aryeh, head of the Hazon movement and former head of the Noam party, is one of those organizing Thursday’s protest.

“They are trying to silence us,” he said. “They don’t want people to see our announcements, which is why just today, they arrested two teenage boys who hadn’t done anything wrong. They are calling a legitimate protest ‘incitement.’ This is forcible silencing. You can read the announcements for yourself and make up your own minds. They simply don’t want us to turn up to protest. This afternoon, at four p.m., at the Chords Bridge (Gesher Hameitarim - ed.) we will be protesting their attempt to silence us and to make this country an LGBT-istan.”