Elderly woman arrested on suspicion of killing sister

A 77-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her sister, Israel Hayom reported.

The body of the dead woman, 78 years old, was found in her home in the northern city of Hadera.

Police officers arriving at the scene detained the woman's sister, a resident of the central city of Or Akiva, for questioning, on suspicion that she had committed the murder. According to the police, the incident is being investigated.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Li Em Levi said: "When we arrived at the apartment, we saw the woman lying unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing. We conducted medical examinations but she had no signs of life and we had no choice but to declare her death."

Earlier this week, an elderly couple was found dead in their apartment, in a suspected murder-suicide.