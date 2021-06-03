Merav Michaeli: We made history

Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli issued a statement on Wednesday evening following Yair Lapid's announcement on the formation of a “government of change”.

"I repeatedly promised that the Labor Party would make every effort to bring about the formation of a government that would replace Netanyahu's rule. There were very difficult days and today we succeeded and made history," said Michaeli.

She added, "I have agreed to a situation where all times there will be a presence of Labor in the Judicial Appointments Committee. I made a difficult decision, the Constitution Committee will be in our hands."

Along with the Constitution Committee, the Labor Party also obtained the chairmanship of the Health, Labor and Welfare Committee, as well as a representative of the Labor Party in the Judicial Appointments Committee throughout the term.

It was also agreed that a minister from Labor will serve in a rotation in the Judicial Appointments Committee during the second half of the term of the government. Labor will also receive the Ministry of Transportation, Internal Security Ministry and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, with two of the ministers being members of the cabinet. In addition, the party will also receive a deputy minister.