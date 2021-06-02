2 cops wounded in Givat Ze'ev stabbing

Two police officers were wounded Wednesday morning in a stabbing incident in the city of Givat Ze’ev, west of Jerusalem.

The incident occurred on Almon Street in Givat Ze’ev, when a man in his twenties suffering from mental illness attacked two officers, stabbing them.

One of the officers responded by opening fire, neutralizing the attacker.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene and treated the two officers before evacuating them Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.

The assailant was wounded during the incident and is listed in moderate condition.

One police officer wounded in the stabbing is listed in critical condition, the other was lightly wounded.

A police spokesperson said the officers had been attacked while responding to complaints of vandalism against a number of cars, after several vehicles in the neighborhood had their tires punctured.

When police confronted the suspect at his home, he immediately assaulted them, prompting one officer to open fire.

The incident is under investigation.