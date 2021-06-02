Meretz MK: They call it pressure, I call it incitement

MK Esawi Frej of Meretz spoke to Radio 103FM on Tuesday and commented on the threats he says his party member Tamar Zandberg has received in recent days.

"My friend Tamar Zandberg left her home because of all the incitement and threats. It started with Bibi's speech and that set the tone, he mentioned Tamar three times," Frej claimed.

"They call it pressure, I call it incitement," he continued. "Because attaching security guards to Bennett and Shaked is incitement. It makes me sad, I ask myself why I need this government, because life is much more important and precious to me than politics. I have never had such a thing. I get calls until 3:00 in the morning, they send me messages with curses because I am a friend of Tamar's."

Asked about his feelings on the so-called "government of change" being led by Naftali Bennett, Frej replied, "People change, reality changes and we must change too. Anyone who does not do so is in trouble. We must not live in the past, we must strengthen the present in order to secure the future. Otherwise the flood will take us and there will no longer be any point in talking about the future. We have a very complex reality and we need to know how to deal with it with courage, both personal and public."

Frej also commented on the tense security situation and claimed, "The missiles coming from Hamas are aimed at every citizen in the State of Israel. When my family and I run to the shelter on the first floor, the missiles do not differentiate between Ahmed and Moshe. So believe me, we also want and desire security."

He added, "The democracy I am fighting for is a democracy of the rule of law and not just obeying the laws of the Supreme Court. Democracy is a shield for me as a minority in the country. It gives me legitimacy to sit in front of you and speak in the Knesset of Israel. I will fight for it with all my might."