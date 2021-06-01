Gantz to depart for US tomorrow

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will take off tomorrow (Wednesday) at night for a quick visit to the United States, where he will meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

At the meetings, Gantz will conduct a strategic dialogue on the emerging nuclear agreement with Iran, maintaining Israel's technical edge, and maintaining and stability in the Middle East.

Gantz will also discuss with senior government officials the plan he formulated in the defense establishment to bring long-term peace in the Gaza Strip and the return of the Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza, while strengthening the alliance between the US and Israel.