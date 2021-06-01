NJ 5th grader gives presentation dressed as Hitler

A New Jersey school district is investigating after a fifth grade student gave a presentation dressed as Adolf Hitler for a teacher approved character development project.

The student at the Maugham School in Tenafly, New Jersey presented the project last week, writing in first person of Hitler’s “accomplishments.”

“My greatest accomplishment was united a great mass of German and Austrian people behind me. I rose to power as the leader of the Nazi party, becoming chancellor in 1933 and then assuming the title of Fuhrer und Reichskanzler in 1934.”

The student then explained that “Fuhrer und Reichskanzler means leader and chancellor.”

He went on to state, “I was pretty great wasn’t I? I was very popular and many people followed me until I died. My beli(e)f in anti-Semitism drove me to kill more than 6 million Jews.”

The Post Millennial reported that the student’s report was hung in the hallway alongside the projects of the rest of the class. The assignment was for students to pick a historical figure of their choosing.

The Post Millennial spoke with parents who said that the Tenafly public school district is 40 percent Jewish. The teacher reportedly went over the student’s report ahead of time, and then gave the student the go ahead to write it, monitoring the student’s progress working on the presentation.

Tenafly Public School Superintendent Shauna DeMarco, in a May 30 letter addressed to families and staff members, stated that upon learning of the incident she immediately contacted district administrators, and requested all associated information be forwarded to her. Once she has that information in her procession, she will determine what further action should be taken.

“As the investigation continues, I ask that you respect the due process and privacy rights that are afforded to our staff and students,” she stated.

She added, “The board and the administration hope that their prior actions have demonstrated to the Tenafly community that we are committed to driving a positive school climate and culture to maximize the learning opportunities and emotional growth for our students and to enable them to pursue productive and fulfilling lives.”