Report: Gal Gadot asked to take back tweet on Israel

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has reportedly been asked by her bosses at Warner Bros. to take back a tweet she posted several weeks ago on the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, the We Got This Covered website reported on Monday.

Gadot has been at the center of a social media storm in recent weeks after she shared a heartfelt plea for peace on both sides of the current conflict in the Middle East, the report said.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people,” the actress wrote on May 12, during the recent round of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end. I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days,” she added.

According to We Got This Covered, while the initial furor at Gadot’s tweet has died down since it first emerged, Warner Bros. is concerned about the controversy swirling around one of their most valuable stars and has asked her to take back her tweet. The actress is apparently refusing.

Gadot has come under fire in the past for being Israeli and for serving in the IDF. Shortly after her film "Wonder Woman" came out, it was banned by a Tunisian court because Gadot had defended Israel's counterterorism Operation Protective Edge on Facebook.

Lebanon also banned the film on the grounds of a long-standing boycott of Israel, while Qatar banned the movie due to Gadot's Israeli heritage. Jordan, however, decided to allow the movie.

In 2019, during a visit to Israel, Gadot said her decision to consistently spotlight her Israeli identity is in part a response to anti-Semitism.