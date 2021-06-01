Cruz: Biden showed weakness and emboldened Hamas

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is currently visiting Israel, on Monday accused President Joe Biden of being soft on Israel’s foes and inviting further violence during the recent 11-day round of fighting.

Speaking to The Associated Press in an interview, Cruz charged that Biden’s policies, including a call for Israel to wind down the war, “emboldened” Hamas’ rulers. He added that the US owes Palestinian Arabs no humanitarian aid as long as there’s a danger of that money flowing to Hamas.

“The longer Joe Biden shows weakness to Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran, the more you’re going to see terrorist attacks escalating,” Cruz said after touring Israel’s Iron Dome and viewing damage caused by Hamas rocket fire in Ashkelon.

Cruz’s comments are the latest in a series of criticisms by Republicans of Biden’s policy vis-à-vis Israel and Hamas

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also in Israel on Monday for a celebration of the retirement of Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, blamed the Biden administration for the ongoing Hamas and Islamic Jihad rocket fire on Israel.

"Biden delayed his call with Israeli leadership and restarted funding to the Palestinian Authority through the UN — both signal to Hamas & terrorists in the West Bank that America places less value on our relationship with Israel. It matters who leads," Pompeo tweeted during the conflict.

Cruz is a longtime supporter of Israel. In 2019, he and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) initiated a bipartisan resolution condemning all forms of anti-Semitism.

He has consistently criticized Hamas’ firing of rockets on Israeli cities and towns and stressed that Israel has the right to defend itself from rocket attacks.