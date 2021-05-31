Shin Bet fears violence against Lapid, Bennett, and Shaked

The Shin Bet warned today (Monday) of an increase in incitement against the chairman of Yesh Atid, MK Yair Lapid, and senior members of the Yamina party, MKs Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, who are working to form a unity government.

According to a report on the Haaretz website, the Shin Bet ordered the police and the Knesset Guard to increase security around Bennett and Shaked to level 5 - one level below the highest level of security.

The Shin Bet fears that protesters will break into the Yamina leaders' houses, throw firebombs, and even assault them and their families.

The Shin Bet provides security to Yair Lapid because he is the current leader of the opposition. Other MKs receive security from the Knesset Guard.

Negotiations to form a unity government continue. MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) is demanding to serve on the committee for the appointment of judges in place of MK Merav Michaeli (Labor), Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported.

Shaked's demand is accompanied by an ultimatum, according to which, if her demand is not met, she will not agree to enter the emerging Bennett-Lapid government.