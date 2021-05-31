Shaked's condition for joining the government

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) is demanding to serve on the committee for the appointment of judges in place of MK Merav Michaeli (Labor), Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported.

Shaked's demand is accompanied by an ultimatum, according to which, if her demand is not met, she will not agree to enter the emerging Bennett-Lapid government.

Meanwhile, Arutz Sheva has learned that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has been exerting enormous pressure on senior Yamina member MK Ayelet Shaked to jump ship in light of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's efforts to form a government with Yair Lapid.

Deri spoke on the phone with Shaked several times. During the last conversation, which took place this afternoon, Deri asked her to continue efforts to form a rotation government with Netanyahu, Sa'ar and Bennett all serving as prime minister over the next four years.

Deri told Shaked that her continued partnership with Bennett would not contribute to her political future, and said that if Shaked were to prevent a center-left government from emerging, she would be remembered as a hero in the national camp.