Lapid: We can have a new government in a week

Yesh Atid chief and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday afternoon, accusing Netanyahu of inciting against the leaders of the proposed alternative government.

Speaking at a Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday afternoon, Lapid praised Yamina chief Naftali Bennett, following Bennett’s declaration Sunday night that he will form a government with Lapid, while lambasting Netanyahu’s attacks on Bennett as “unhinged” and “dangerous”.

“Yesterday, Ayelet Shaked was provided with a security detail because people want to kill her. Naftali Bennett has a security detail. I have a security detail. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. Prosecutor Liat Ben Ari. Journalists Rina Matzliach, Dana Weiss, Yonit Levy, Amnon Abramovich and Guy Peleg. We've all been threatened with violence and murder.”

“My friend Naftali Bennett, the intended Prime Minister, outlined the aim of the government. He said it was to restore the sense of "us". That's not only right on principle, it's also a matter of our existence.”

“A country that is divided and violent won't be able to deal with Iran or with the economy. A leadership that incites us against one another harms our ability to deal with the challenges we face.”

“I want to remind you of something we've forgotten - the fact that you don't agree with someone, doesn't mean you hate them. The fact that someone argues with you, doesn't make them an enemy.”

“That's where we are at. That's where the incitement has reached. Yesterday, Netanyahu spoke and said that if he's not in power it's a threat to the people of Israel, the security of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF.”

“If you want to know why we have to change the leadership in Israel, go and listen to Netanyahu's speech. It was a dangerous and unhinged speech by someone who has no limits anymore. His weakness, weakens us all.”

“That's exactly why we must form the government we're trying to form. A government of people from the right, left and center who say to the Israeli public - we know how to work together and we don't hate one another.”

“There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government. Maybe that's a good thing because we'll have to overcome them together. That's our first test. To see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal.”

“In a week the State of Israel can be in a new era. Suddenly it will be quieter, ministers will go to work without inciting, without lying, without trying to instil fear all the time.”

“If this government is formed the key word will be responsibility. To take responsibility. To restore quiet. Not to blame others, not to look for enemies within, not to brand anyone who thinks differently a traitor who should be killed.”

“Even if Yesh Atid had 40 seats, this is the government I would want to form. Right, left and center, a unity government. A government which will take care of all the citizens of Israel, including those who didn't vote for us, including those who won't be in the government.”

“There is a thing called ‘us’, a thing called Israeli unity. It's time for us to have a government that speaks in that language and works for the country.”