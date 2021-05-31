Ehud Barak: Bennett has courageously jumped into the pool

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak congratulated Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett for his decision to form a government together with the center-left parties.

"These are critical days," Barak said. "But there is a future, and in our hearts, a new hope. Bennett has courageously jumped into the pool. [New Hope Chairman MK Gideon] Sa'ar is strong and cool. [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid is navigating wisely and nobly."

In Hebrew, "Yesh Atid" literally means, "There is a future."

Barak added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "pathetic and desperate, but is still dangerous. The protest, without which nothing would have happened, is kicking and responding quickly and precisely."

"Netanyahu and those who suck up to him - get out! Men of change - perfecting the world starts inside the home.

"Good luck," he added.

MK Nitzan Horowitz praised the new government, saying that "most of the public is not confused by Netanyahu's babble. It's incitement and a pile of lies. He's full of panic. A serious person listening to this understands that he's in trouble."