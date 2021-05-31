Public urged to take precautions ahead of heat wave

Magen David Adom (MDA) has published instructions for the public ahead of the heat wave expected to hit Israel.

At-risk populations, including children and the elderly, are at greater risk and may suffer from many health troubles due to the heat wave.

According to forecasters, temperatures will range between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius (95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) in most of Israel, while in southern Israel and the Jordan Valley temperatures may reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The public is asked to act with more caution and responsibility in order to ensure that the heat wave passes safely. According to MDA, it is best to avoid direct and prolonged exposure to the sun, and it is recommended to drink large amounts of water, avoid unnecessary physical activities during the hottest hours, and remain in air conditioned and shady areas as much as possible.

MDA has also urged the public to pay extra attention to prevent children from being forgotten in cars, suggesting that parents check their back seats several times over the course of each trip to ensure that their children are doing well and that no one was left behind in the vehicle.