Bennett's decision is 'a disaster,' Prof. Yisrael Aumann says

Professor Yisrael Aumann, Nobel Prize laureate, has expressed disappointment in the Yamina party, criticizing its chairman, MK Naftali Bennett, and his number two, MK Ayelet Shaked, for their decision to form a government with Yesh Atid and the center-left.

Speaking to Channel 20, Aumann said: "The processes [led] by Bennett and Shaked are a disaster. I am disappointed."

He added that such a government is "warping democracy, since most of the nation voted for the Right. It's very bad that they will form a leftist government, and that they need to rely on [United Arab List Chairman MK Mansour] Abbas and Meretz."

"What Bennett did isn't good. Bennett promised that he would not sit in a government headed by [Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair] Lapid, and to a certain degree he led the nation on."

MK Gideon Sa'ar, who chairs New Hope, "promised that he would not join a government led by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, and it seems he is keeping his word, unlike all the other politicians, so I say 'good for him.' Not for what he said, but for that he is keeping his word."

"I have already written twice in the Makor Rishon newspaper, that it is time Netanyahu step off the stage and allow a right-wing government, and say, 'I have done enough.' At the end of the day, he was an amazing prime minister."