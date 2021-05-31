MK Abir Kara: 'Smotrich has expressed willingness to sit with Meretz'

Religious Zionism chair MK Bezalel Smotrich has expressed willingness to sit with the leftist Meretz party, Yamina's MK Abir Kara accused.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Kara, who is number seven on Yamina's list, said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is a world champion in breaking promises. One minute he offers [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett to form a government, and the next minute he's criticizing him."

"We understood that both Smotrich and Netanyahu intend to do everything they can to ensure that a government is not formed," he added.

"Five days ago, [MK Ayelet] Shaked (Yamina) went together with [MK Nir] Orbach (Yamina) to Rabbi [Chaim] Druckman, asking for a commitment that if there are no deserters, that Smotrich will sit with us. But he was not willing to promise, because Smotrich is already in an election campaign. By the way, Smotrich has also said that he is willing to sit with Meretz."

Yehuda Wald, Director General of the Religious Zionism party, responded that he "understands" that "instead of being embarrassed," Kara is choosing to take the path of "lies and incitement."

"The only ones responsible for the fact that there is no right-wing government are you and your friends, who preferred the fulfillment of Bennett's personal dream over the good of the country."

To this, Kara responded that "those who have values and a clear path do not drag Israel to four rounds of elections and campaigns filled with hate."