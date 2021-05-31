Non-Jewish man wearing a kippah assaulted in Sweden

A non-Jewish man who wore a kippah in the city of Gothenburg in Sweden was assaulted on the street by several men and was called “Jewish bastard” by at least one of them, a witness said, according to JTA.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and “happened very quickly,” the witness told the Dagen Nyheter daily, who wrote about it Thursday.

“He didn’t have a chance to defend himself,” said the witness, who is related to the unnamed alleged victim.

Police are looking into the incident, which happened during the afternoon in central Gothenburg, a port city of over 500,000, according to JTA.

Government statistics have found that the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes recorded in Sweden has risen in recent years.

The city of Malmo has seen several anti-Semitic attacks in recent years, including against the local synagogue.

In 2015, a large anti-Israel demonstration in the city featured calls to "slaughter the Jews" and chants praising the stabbing of innocent Israelis.

In December of 2017, three people attacked the synagogue in Gothenburg with firebombs.

Some 20 youngsters participating in a celebration briefly took shelter in a cellar during the attack, but no one was injured.

A total of five people were arrested and two of them were later released due to lack of evidence.

Around the same time, in Malmo, participants of a protest rally against Israel chanted in Arabic about shooting Jews.