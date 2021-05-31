Protesters in Winnipeg sing: Get lost, you son of a Jew!

B’nai Brith Canada is seeking hate crimes charges and a political response to a video showing protesters in Winnipeg playing an anti-Semitic song composed by a band linked to the Hamas terrorist group.

The incident took place on May 15, when hundreds of people joined an anti-Israel protest outside the Manitoba Legislative Building in central Winnipeg. The event was held in blatant violation of the province’s public health orders at the time, which limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people, noted B’nai Brith Canada.

In one video, the crowd is seen dancing and cheering to an Arabic song being played through a speaker set. The song contains anti-Semitic lyrics such as “Get lost, you son of a Jew!” It also asserts that Jews have “no rights here,” and that they will “get nothing on this land but gunpowder.”

In another video, protesters are seen chanting in favor of Hamas, which recently encouraged its followers to “cut off the heads of the Jews with knives.” The song played by the Winnipeg anti-Israel demonstrators was composed by Fariq al-Wafa’, a Gaza-based group composed of Hamas terrorists released by Israel in 2012 as part of a prisoner swap.

B’nai Brith said it has reported these matters to the Winnipeg Police Service.

“It is unacceptable that anti-Jewish taunts and support for a banned terrorist group be expressed outside the Manitoba Legislature,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “The organizers of this protest must face consequences for the hateful atmosphere that they created.

“It is also critical for elected officials to condemn the anti-Semitic hatred being generated by the anti-Israel movement in Winnipeg,” he added.

The Winnipeg incident is one in a series of recent anti-Semitic incidents in Canada. Last week, B’nai Brith Canada reported for the third week in a row, anti-Semitism and support for terrorism were on display at a massive protest in downtown Toronto.

Over a thousand anti-Israel demonstrators marched from Yonge-Dundas Square to the Israeli consulate at Yonge and Bloor, shouting repeatedly for an “intifada.”

At least one protester carried the flag of Hamas, while others carried signs with anti-Semitic imagery, such as one depicting Israeli Jews as pigs, and another equating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with the Nazi SS. Organizers also bizarrely asserted at one point that “Canada is a part of Israel.”

In Calgary, protesters called for violence against Jews during demonstrations over the recent Israel-Hamas engagement.

Anti-Semitic incidents had been on the rise in Canada even before the recent round of fighting in Gaza.

In late March, Statistics Canada released its annual survey of police-reported hate crimes which found that Jews have remained by far the most targeted religious group for hate crimes in Canada.

The Statistics Canada report found that there were 1,946 police-reported hate crimes in Canada in 2019, up 7 percent from a year earlier.