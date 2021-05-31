Journalist Kalman Liebskind on Sunday criticized the Yamina party’s decision to form a government with the left-wing and Arab parties, contrary to promises made by the party’s leaders before the election.

"Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked repeatedly swore before the election that they would not crown Lapid as Prime Minister, that they would not sit with Meretz, and that they would not be supported by Ra'am. If their voters knew they would do the opposite, would they have given them the seven seats? If the answer is no, and it is clear that it is, then this is one of the biggest election thefts we have seen here," tweeted Liebskind.

Channel 20 presenter Shimon Riklin attacked Bennett on Twitter after he announced the formation of a government with the left.

"Bennett is a big problem. But every mishap is also an opportunity to see who is with us and who is against us. And now it is clear to everyone who Bennett is and who his friends are. And we are the majority, friends. And they're just playing with numbers through lying and deception. And an impossible coalition. It is therefore important to continue to fight for our path vigorously. And I am convinced that we will win in the end," he wrote.

Earlier, Riklin tweeted, "Bennett is a dangerous man who is not interested in anything but himself. It is incumbent upon us, using all the legal and democratic means at our disposal, to send this crook to his place. To the trash bin of history."