Ayelet Shaked to receive extra security detail

Following the directive of Yosef Grif, the Knesset sergeant-at-arms, and at the order of the Israel Police, it was decided that MK Ayelet Shaked will receive extra security starting on Monday.

Threats on Shaked's life have intensified in recent days and calls have been made to harm her in light of her decision to support the formation of a government with the left-wing parties and Ra'am.

About 300 opponents of the "government of change" demonstrated outside Shaked's home in Tel Aviv on Sunday night.

On the other side, about 100 leftists demonstrated in favor of the government of change and said "the people demand change" and called for "Bibi to go to prison." Police officers who were at the scene separated the two groups of protesters.

Security around Naftali Bennett, the chairman of the Yamina party, has already been significantly increased and three security guards have been assigned to him in preparation for the possibility that he will be the next Prime Minister.