UK town's Jews told to stay away during pro-Palestinian rally

The Luton United Synagogue in Luton, UK is recommending to its congregants to stay away from the area during a pro-Palestinian rally taking place on Saturday, based on advice from local police.

The rally organized by the Luton Council of Mosques is set to begin at 2 p.m. after which there will be a motorcade through the town.

The synagogue released a message to congregants. “The police wish members of our community to be aware of this demonstration and we are advising that you should stay away from the area.”

The Jewish Chronicle was told by Jamie Langwith, a chief inspector with the Bedfordshire Police, that police have been in contact with the organizers of the protest in Luton town centre to provide advice on carrying out the protest legally.

They have also spoken with leaders from the local Jewish community to “provide reassurance and to talk through any concerns they may have about the demonstration.

“We have had a number of similar events take place within the town over the last few weeks, which have passed off peacefully without any issues and we are anticipating the same again,” said Langwith.

