Today's “Redemptive Anti-Semitism” - the "Gentlemen's Agreement" is no more

Over the past weeks and months, we have witnessed a transformation of what we knew as the classic type of anti-Semitism, the “gentlemen’s agreement” type of bigotry and discrimination against Jews; residential restrictions, academic restrictions, cultural restrictions, and employment restrictions.

In the old days, someone who hated Jews "more than was necessary" was defined as a true anti-Semite. American Jews did not condone it, but lived with it and even thrived. For the past century America was a “safe haven” for American Jews enabling the Jewish community to reach the highest pinnacles of almost all fields of endeavor. Yet with the continuing civil unrest and daily anti-Semitic attacks reaching unprecedented proportions, an updated understanding of how the old or classical anti-Semitism has evolved into the new anti-Semitism namely, “Redemptive Anti-Semitism," is due.

As we move back to the future, and as Jews are hunted down and attacked violently in broad daylight on the streets of Beverly Hills and Manhattan, all you have to do to understand this new phenomenon is listen to the declarative pronouncements made by these barbaric mobs of American Muslims and Afro-Americans as they viciously attack American Jews arbitrarily.

They want these Jews to die and they want to annihilate the Jewish community as a whole. These vicious barbarians want to “kill the Jews” with their own bare hands and show their actions to the world through social media.

A relatively unknown historical manifestation links together the radical anti-Semitism of the Nazi ideology and the modern day Jew hatred by radical American Muslims and radicalized Afro-Americans. This common bond of “purifying” humanity of any Jewish presence promoted and upheld by radical Islam and the Nazi ideology now spans more than a nine decade period.

We can no longer deny the nearly identical ideological and doctrinal models used by the Nazis and modern day radical Muslims and radicalized Afro-Americans who promote the killing of American Jews and demand the total annihilation of the State of Israel. The common thread unifying the desire for the total destruction of Jews is shared by both radical American Muslims alongside radicalized Afro-Americans and Nazi ideology.

The Nazi ideology spoke of “redemptive anti-Semitism”, namely a form of anti-Semitism that explains all in the world by offering a form of “redemption” by exterminating and purifying humanity of the Jews. Islamic religious and political leaders broadcast daily sermons of incitement to murder Jews, promising heaven and redemption for those that carry out this call to rid the world of Jews.

This past week, Palestinian Islamic Scholar Mraweh Nassar stated: ‘Humanity Will Not Thrive until the Jewish Nation Is ANNIHILATED,’ Quoting Hadith, ‘Fight the Jews, KILL THEM!’ Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar told Sky News this week in an interview that Israel does not have a right to exist. Asked if the UN recognized State of Israel has the right to exist, he simply replied, "No. Why?

“Redemptive anti-Semitism” is a theory expounded by the Holocaust historian Professor Saul Friedländer. He maintains that Nazi anti-Semitism was distinctive for being “redemptive anti-Semitism”, namely a form of anti-Semitism that could explain all in the world and offer a form of “redemption” for the anti-Semitic person.

Friedländer is talking about a specifically Nazi aspect of anti-Semitism. That's the belief in a racial hierarchy, with the "the Jews" at the bottom. It holds that everything wrong with the world, and everything wrong with people, is a result of the malign influence of "the Jews." In his book The Years of Persecution, he explains:

Whereas ordinary racial anti-Semitism is one element within a wider racist worldview, in “redemptive anti-Semitism” the struggle against the Jews is the dominant aspect of a worldview in which other racist themes are but secondary appendages. According to this idea, exterminating the Jews will prevent them from corrupting the world any further and will allow it and its peoples to be redeemed and purified.

Friedlander’s use of the term "liberation from Jews" begins with attacks, the expulsion of Jews from their homes and communities and ends with their physical annihilation.

The connection between modern day Islam and the Nazi regime in Germany runs deep, as the Nazis did their best to support through finance and advice the embryonic radical Islamic movements in British ruled Egypt and Iraq through the late 1930s and early 1940s. Their aim was to destabilize British rule in these strategically critical colonies.

A key player was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, implicated in a 1941 coup attempt in Baghdad. Al-Husseini was extensively involved in anti-British and anti-Jewish Palestinian unrest during the 1920s and 1930s according to historical records. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini met covertly with representatives of the Nazi SS intelligence arm during the late 1930s, and not coincidentally with Otto Adolf Eichmann, who was a German-Austrian Nazi SS-Obersturmbannführer (Lieutenant Colonel) and one of the major implementers of the Holocaust’s systematic annihilation and extermination of European Jewry. Eichmann played a central role in the deportation of over 1.5 million Jews from all over Europe to killing camps and killing sites in occupied Poland and in parts of the occupied Soviet Union.

With the British Mandate intelligence services becoming aware of Al-Husseini’s clandestine activities, he fled to Germany for the remainder of World War II, remaining active as a propagandist and recruiter of Balkan Muslims into the Waffen SS Handschar and Kama Divisions, used extensively in the latter part of the war, as German manpower available for combat divisions declined.

An interesting footnote to Al-Husseini’s family lineage; Yasser Arafat, the deceased mass murderer wgi was leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, an organization that was dedicated to the murdering of Jews and the destruction of the State of Israel, was a first nephew of Al-Husseini.

The shift of “redemptive antisemitism” from Nazi Germany to parts of the Arab world during and after World War II, is not merely a supplementary feature of modern radical Islam, but lies instead at its ideological core and is an antecedent of a modern manifestation of “redemptive anti-Semitism”. With its proliferation and exportation and re-introduction into Western societies, “redemptive anti-Semitism” has become rampant among Muslim Americans and radicalized Afro-Americans.

Social media tweets and comments such as “As long as there is Jewish life in the world, peace is not possible.” have become the new norm and “redemptive anti-Semitism” will continue to empower American Muslims and Afro-Americans to continue their crusade to free humanity as they understand it.

Liberal and progressive Jewish organizationsl living in self-denial must realize this and need to vocalize their expectation that the Biden administration and the Department of Justice take immediate legal and prosecutorial action to stop the snowball effect of “redemptive anti-Semitism.

There is no Jewish conspiracy to dominate the world, but there is a widespread global anti-Jewish conspiracy based on the principles of “redemptive anti-Semitism”. It starts with the Jews but it does not end with the Jews. The first airplane that was hijacked was an Israeli airplane, and today at every airport at every country in the world, we now we line up for security checks, so the world should be concerned. The danger of dismissing the inherent threat of “redemptive anti-Semitism” lies in its danger for the whole world.

Ron Jaager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

