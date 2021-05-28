Orange-Ginger Root Vegetable Quinoa Salad

This dish is healthy, fresh, and packed with flavor! It is perfect as a vegan dish or a Shabbos side dish!

Molly Hagler / Kosher.com ,

Ingredients:

Glaze:

  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup Gefen Olive Oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

Roasted Vegetables:

  • 2 carrots, diced small
  • 1 beet, diced small
  • 1 sweet potato, diced small

Quinoa:

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon Gefen Olive Oil

For Serving:

  • zest and fruit of 1 medium orange, diced small

Prepare the Roasted Vegetables:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, mix together the orange juice, olive oil, salt, thyme, ginger, and garlic. Add the diced carrots, beets, and sweet potato. Mix until well coated.

Line a baking sheet with Gefen Parchment Paper. Pour the vegetables onto the baking sheet. Roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

Prepare the Quinoa:

Pour the raw quinoa into a fine mesh strainer. Rinse under cold water. Place the rinsed quinoa, water, and olive oil into a pot.

Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Shut off the fire, leave covered for another five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

To Serve:

Place the quinoa in a bowl and mix in the roasted vegetables.

Add the orange and zest just prior to serving. Eat hot or cold, and enjoy!

