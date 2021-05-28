Orange-Ginger Root Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:
Glaze:
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1/4 cup Gefen Olive Oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
Roasted Vegetables:
- 2 carrots, diced small
- 1 beet, diced small
- 1 sweet potato, diced small
Quinoa:
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon Gefen Olive Oil
For Serving:
- zest and fruit of 1 medium orange, diced small
Prepare the Roasted Vegetables:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a large bowl, mix together the orange juice, olive oil, salt, thyme, ginger, and garlic. Add the diced carrots, beets, and sweet potato. Mix until well coated.
Line a baking sheet with Gefen Parchment Paper. Pour the vegetables onto the baking sheet. Roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.
Prepare the Quinoa:
Pour the raw quinoa into a fine mesh strainer. Rinse under cold water. Place the rinsed quinoa, water, and olive oil into a pot.
Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Shut off the fire, leave covered for another five minutes, then fluff with a fork.
To Serve:
Place the quinoa in a bowl and mix in the roasted vegetables.
Add the orange and zest just prior to serving. Eat hot or cold, and enjoy!