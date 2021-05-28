Orange-Ginger Root Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

Glaze:

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup Gefen Olive Oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons minced ginger or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

Roasted Vegetables:

2 carrots, diced small

1 beet, diced small

1 sweet potato, diced small

Quinoa:

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

1 teaspoon Gefen Olive Oil

For Serving:

zest and fruit of 1 medium orange, diced small

Prepare the Roasted Vegetables:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, mix together the orange juice, olive oil, salt, thyme, ginger, and garlic. Add the diced carrots, beets, and sweet potato. Mix until well coated.

Line a baking sheet with Gefen Parchment Paper. Pour the vegetables onto the baking sheet. Roast at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes.

Prepare the Quinoa:

Pour the raw quinoa into a fine mesh strainer. Rinse under cold water. Place the rinsed quinoa, water, and olive oil into a pot.

Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Shut off the fire, leave covered for another five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

To Serve:

Place the quinoa in a bowl and mix in the roasted vegetables.

Add the orange and zest just prior to serving. Eat hot or cold, and enjoy!

Courtesy of Kosher.com