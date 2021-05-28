Amazon employees urge company to sever ties with IDF

More than 500 employees of Amazon have signed a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos and CEO of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy calling on the company to sever business contracts with the IDF, i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

The employees also urged the company to actively support Palestinian Arabs, although it was unclear if they meant the terrorist organizations firing rockets at Israeli cities.

"We call on Amazon executives to recognize the continued attack on basic human rights of Palestinians under illegal occupation [...]," the employees wrote, according to i24NEWS.

"Amazon employs Palestinians in offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa and around the world. Ignoring the suffering faced by Palestinians and their families at home puts our Palestinian colleagues aside," the letter continued. It did not specify whether the workers understood that the Palestinian Arab employees in Tel Aviv and Haifa needed to run to shelters when sirens alerting of incoming rockets go off.

The employees wrote that they want the company to terminate commercial contracts with organizations "complicit in human rights abuses," such as "the Israel Defense Forces," they argued.

Bezos announced on Wednesday that he will officially step down from his role as chief executive on July 5.

Jassy, who is Jewish, has been tapped to replace Bezos.