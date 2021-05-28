Assad wins presidential election with 95% of the votes

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has been re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammoud Sabbagh, announced the final results from Wednesday’s presidential vote. He said Assad garnered 95.1% of the votes, giving the longtime president a fourth seven-year term.

Assad’s win was not in doubt, even though two challengers ran against him, including Mahmoud Ahmed Merei, head of the Arab Organization for Human Rights, and former deputy cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah.

A presidential election was held in 2014 and won by Assad, though there were two other candidates who ran against him then as well.

Western powers, including the US, the UK, Italy, Germany and France, denounced Syria's presidential election as neither "free nor fair".

The officials said the election violates UN resolutions in place to resolve the Syrian civil war, lacks any international monitoring, and is unrepresentative of all Syrians.