Bennett meets with Yair Lapid

Yamina party chairman Naftali Bennett met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) Thursday to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government together.

Bennett did not notify his fellow Yamina lawmakers prior to the meeting.

Other Yamina MKs, including Ayelet Shaked, are still pushing for the party to join a Likud-led government, rather than one with Yair Lapid.

According to a report by Channel 12 Thursday night, Yamina is holding parallel talks with the Likud, even as Bennett continues negotiations with Yesh Atid.

Both tracks are making progress, despite Bennett’s claim Wednesday that he won’t negotiate “under fire”, referring to harsh criticism directed at him from the Likud and Religious Zionist Party.

Sources in Yamina said Thursday that the talks with the Likud are nearly completely, while sources in the Likud said an agreement could be signed in the near future.

At the same time, Bennett is said to be seriously considering forming a change government with Yesh Atid, giving him the premiership as part of a rotational arrangement with Lapid.

Shaked, by contrast, is pushing for the party to back the Likud and accept its offer of guaranteed spots in the Likud’s next Knesset list for Yamina members.

Bennett also met with Blue and White chairman Defense Minister Benny Gantz Thursday, Channel 12 News reported.