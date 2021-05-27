Daughter of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh being treated in Israel

Ichilov Hospital announced that the daughter of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza and deputy head of the organization's political bureau, had been treated at the medical center.

The Reuters news agency reported that this was an urgent treatment after Haniyeh's daughter suffered from complications relating to a recent medical procedure.

Haniyeh's daughter has been hospitalized at the Tel Aviv hospital for more than a month and also stayed there during Operation Guardian of the Walls, when Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel, including large barrages at Tel Aviv.

The hospital said that she "is one in more than a thousand patients from Gaza and the territories, children and adults, who come for treatment every year at Ichilov Hospital."

It is not believed that Haniyeh was personally involved in the decision to transfer his daughter to an Israeli hospital for treatment, but in many cases children and adults are brought from hospitals in the Gaza Strip to medical centers in Israel for urgent treatment.

MK Idit Silman responded to the publication and said, "During the operation we pressured the government to take a 'humanitarian for humanitarian' step to free our boys. Like the unilateral ceasefire, I see that the State of Israel knows how to give humanitarian treatment only for one party. This is at the expense of its citizens who gave their lives."

"Despite the huge disappointment and criminal the lack of humanitarian symmetry, we will continue to work for the return of the boys. Today I will turn to the Prime Minister to understand why the humanitarianism is unilateral even during the operation," Silman said.