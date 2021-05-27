Rabbi Meir Mazuz: 'So long as Yair Lapid barks too much, G-d's wrath is in the world'

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, a leading Sephardic rabbi, has claimed that G-d will be angry so long as Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid is influential.

During a lecture in Bnei Brak, Rabbi Mazuz warned of a "government of change," saying: "We see that they have almost succeeded. Almost almost. One day they said at eight in the evening that they are signing an agreement with Lapid."

According to a report on Kikar Hashabbat, Rabbi Mazuz said that "so long as Lapid is in the world, there is wrath in the world. Wrath ('haron af' in Biblical Hebrew) is exactly the numerical value of Yair Lapid. This is a new insight which I realized yesterday. Exactly. Wrath equals 345, and Yair Lapid equals 345."

The Hebrew language has a system called "gematria," which gives numerical value to each Hebrew letter. The first ten letters are equal to 1-10, and the next nine - from the letter kaf to the letter kuf - jump by tens from 20 up to 100. The last three letters are equal in value to 200, 300, and 400.

Rabbi Mazuz went on to explain that Lapid causes this wrath "so long as he barks too much and he has no Torah, no wisdom, no history, no knowledge, no understanding, and no brain, is wild and crazy and insane. He left the insane asylum."

"People continue [working] with him because of the honor of this guy or that guy. They do not understand that we need to protect the honor of the People of Israel, to protect the honor of the nation," Rabbi Mazuz added.

"Hamas sees that we are in a period where 'there is no king in Israel; each person does what is right in his [own] eyes' and so they also do what is right in their [own] eyes," he concluded.