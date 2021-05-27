Yisrael Beytenu MK: This is not a left-wing government, this is a unity government

MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday about the agreements reached between his party and Yesh Atid ahead of the formation of a government headed by Yair Lapid.

"These are summaries. Assuming there is a government, we will sign coalition agreements within a few hours," MK Sova said. "It is good that we are progressing. This is in contrast to Netanyahu's mandate, which he held for 28 days and nothing progressed."

"A government is not formed at the last minute, but rather step by step. We have made progress with Yair Lapid," he added and spoke on the agreements that were reached on the issue of Avigdor Liberman's tenure as Finance Minister. "We agreed to enact a law for national infrastructure, which is important to kick-starting the economy. We agreed to build two hospitals in the Galilee and the south."

Sova also noted the agreements on issues of religion and state, including the Draft Law, saying, "There is broad agreement in the Knesset regarding the Draft Law, except for the haredi parties who oppose it in principle. This is a format that was agreed upon by the Likud and Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu. The law must be approved. The Supreme Court did not allow a postponement so that we would continue to drag our feet."

The parties have also agreed to abolish the Chief Rabbinate's monopoly on kosher establishments, which in Sova’s opinion would make it easier for many business owners who, in his words, "lament this extortion. Of course, the Chief Rabbinate is controlled by the haredi parties and we have also reached agreements on this." Additional agreements concern the return of the issue of conversion to the city rabbis, he added.

MK Sova does not deny the numerical fact that leaves the bloc of change still without 61 seats, and called on Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar to join the government of change, which he described as a true unity government. "Those who define us as a left-wing government distort reality. This is a narrative of the Likud and Netanyahu that says that anyone who is not with them is a leftist and a traitor. That is not true. This government is a government of change that needs to stabilize the political system."

Regarding the claims of MK Bezalel Smotrich that the government of change is nothing but a left-wing government, Sova asserted that the government in which Smotrich was a member together with the Likud and the haredi parties is the one that was not a right-wing government. "We need to judge not by words, but by deeds," he said, noting that the withdrawals and concessions have been made throughout the history of the State of Israel by Likud-led governments.

As for Netanyahu himself, Sova stated that it is Netanyahu who actually took steps that are very far from right-wing positions such as the freeze on construction in Judea and Samaria, the Shalit deal, the apology to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the non-evacuation of Khan Al-Ahmar and the failure to promote right-wing issues even under the Trump administration.

"The government that will be formed will not be a left-wing government but a unity government," he reiterated. "I believe that it is possible to work hard and make achievements in light of what is happening in Israeli society and in the face of the Iranian challenge which is the most important thing. There is no left or right here. We need to address this challenge and not talk about it."

On a possible alliance with the Ra'am party, Sova said that it was Netanyahu and the Likud who legitimized Ra'am. At the same time, he pointed out that he is not negotiating with Ra'am and that neither he nor Liberman are in contact with them. Such questions should be addressed to those who are supposed to serve as Prime Ministers, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.