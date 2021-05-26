Israel believes Nasrallah has COVID

Israeli intelligence believes Hassan Narallah, the Secretary General of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, is ill with the coronavirus and his health is deteriorating, Channel 12 News reported.

The assessment follows a video address Nasrallah gave last night in which he appeared ill, struggling to speak and coughing.

."Israel must understand that a response to damage to the holy sites in Jerusalem will not be stopped within the borders of the resistance in Gaza," Nasrallah claimed in the video.

"The equation to be reached is as follows: Jerusalem - a regional war. Israelis must understand that any such move means a regional war that will end in its destruction," he added.