Ben Gvir files complaint over Facebook 'wiretapping' his wife

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir filed a complaint with the Israel Police Sunday against the head of Facebook in Israel, Adi Soffer Teeni, and Facebook Israel Policy Manager Yardena Kotler, after his wife was blocked without warning or explanation from using WhatsApp.

“I urge you to initiate proceedings against the heads of Facebook in Israel for wiretapping private messages, as part of the publications about the blocking of WhatsApp accounts of about 30 people, including my wife, and their permanent suspension from the WhatsApp network,” Ben Gvir wrote.

Ben Gvir added: "There is no room here to detail the seriousness of the matters and the conduct of the unrestrained extension that harms the entire fabric of my wife's life, who is a teacher and corresponds with her students on the WhatsApp network as part of her work."

In his letter, Ben Gvir noted: "According to the WhatsApp response, they actually eavesdropped on my wife and did so for another 30 people illegally. Listening without consent is a criminal offense that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. Moreover, the law stipulates that wiretapping also applies to unauthorized viewing of messages and correspondence that are supposed to be private. Given these circumstances I would like to file a complaint and investigate the two, who are Facebook's representatives in Israel." Ben Gvir concluded.